Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
David Carradine
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Carradine
David Carradine
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Carradine
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Drama Series - Continuing)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree