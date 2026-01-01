Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Rose Byrne
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rose Byrne
Academy Awards, USA 2026
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
Best Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2025
Best Leading Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree