Andy Serkis
Awards
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
