Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jennifer Coolidge
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Coolidge
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Most Frightened Performance
Winner
Comedic Genius Award
Winner
Comedic Genius Award
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree