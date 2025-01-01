Menu
Awards and nominations of Kristen Johnston
Kristen Johnston
Awards and nominations of Kristen Johnston
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
