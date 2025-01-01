Menu
Kristen Stewart
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kristen Stewart
Awards and nominations of Kristen Stewart
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Rising Star Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Global Superstar
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Hero
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2024
Visionary Award
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2017
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
