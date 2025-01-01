Menu
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
James McAvoy
Awards and nominations of James McAvoy
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Male Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Rising Star Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
