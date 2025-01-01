Menu
Kinoafisha Persons James McAvoy Awards

Awards and nominations of James McAvoy

James McAvoy
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Male Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Rising Star Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
