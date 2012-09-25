Menu
6.7 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Cuckoo (2012 - 2019)

Cuckoo 18+
Production year 2012
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel BBC Three
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

The series "Cuckoo" is a British comedy about an unusual couple. A girl named Rachel goes on vacation to Thailand but returns to London not alone, but with a new spouse. While at the resort, the beauty meets an extremely creative and eccentric guy with the strange name Cuckoo. He considers himself an enlightened genius, writes esoteric novels, rejects material possessions and any kind of work, and spends most of his time self-improving and meditating. However, Rachel's father-in-law and mother-in-law are not particularly thrilled about the new addition to the family.
Robin French
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Ivy Mittelfart
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner Dale Ashbrick
Andy Samberg
Andy Samberg Cuckoo
Tyger Drew-Honey Dylan Thompson
Tamla Kari Rachel Thompson, Rachel Thompson
Cuckoo - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 6 episodes
 
Cuckoo - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 6 episodes
 
Cuckoo - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 7 episodes
 
Cuckoo - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 6 episodes
 
Cuckoo - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 7 episodes
 
