The series "Cuckoo" is a British comedy about an unusual couple. A girl named Rachel goes on vacation to Thailand but returns to London not alone, but with a new spouse. While at the resort, the beauty meets an extremely creative and eccentric guy with the strange name Cuckoo. He considers himself an enlightened genius, writes esoteric novels, rejects material possessions and any kind of work, and spends most of his time self-improving and meditating. However, Rachel's father-in-law and mother-in-law are not particularly thrilled about the new addition to the family.

