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Kinoafisha Persons Andie MacDowell Awards

Awards and nominations of Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell
Awards and nominations of Andie MacDowell
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993 Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
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