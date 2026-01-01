Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andie MacDowell
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andie MacDowell
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree