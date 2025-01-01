Menu
Awards and nominations of Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale
Awards and nominations of Kate Beckinsale
Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
