Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Demi Moore
Awards
Awards and nominations of Demi Moore
Demi Moore
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Demi Moore
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Villain
Nominee
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree