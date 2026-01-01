Menu
Awards and nominations of Clive Owen

Clive Owen
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
