Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Clive Owen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Clive Owen
Clive Owen
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Clive Owen
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree