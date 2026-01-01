Menu
Awards and nominations of Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch
Awards and nominations of Emile Hirsch
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
