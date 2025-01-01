Menu
Abigail Breslin
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
