Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Abigail Breslin Awards

Awards and nominations of Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin
Awards and nominations of Abigail Breslin
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more