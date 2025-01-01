Menu
Awards and nominations of Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Frightened Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
