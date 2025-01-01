Menu
Liam Neeson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Liam Neeson
Awards and nominations of Liam Neeson
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1996
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
