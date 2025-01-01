Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Liam Neeson Awards

Awards and nominations of Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson
Awards and nominations of Liam Neeson
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1996 Venice Film Festival 1996
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2013 Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more