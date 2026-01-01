Menu
Ashton Kutcher
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher
Awards and nominations of Ashton Kutcher
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
