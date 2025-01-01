Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kim Basinger
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kim Basinger
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Kiss
Nominee
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree