Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Christina Ricci
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci
About
Filmography
News
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christina Ricci
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree