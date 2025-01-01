Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jack Black Awards

Awards and nominations of Jack Black

Jack Black
Awards and nominations of Jack Black
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011 Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Comedic Genius Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
 Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Music Moment
Nominee
 Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more