Jack Black
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jack Black
Jack Black
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jack Black
Golden Globes 2024
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Comedic Genius Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Music Moment
Nominee
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
