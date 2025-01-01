Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Kudrow
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lisa Kudrow
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst New Star
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
