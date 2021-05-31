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Kinoafisha TV Shows HouseBroken

HouseBroken (2021 - …)

Housebroken 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel FOX
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Housebroken" is an animated show produced by the American television channel FOX. The main characters are anthropomorphic pets who are going through deep personal crises. For example, an aging Persian cat can't come to terms with the loss of her own beauty, a terrier is struggling with an exacerbation of obsessive-compulsive disorder, a hamster can't recover from the death of her husband, whom she ate herself, and a stray cat is tangled up in his polygamous relationships. Each of the characters becomes a participant in group psychotherapy led by a poodle named Honey.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow Honey
Clea DuVall
Clea DuVall Elsa
Nat Faxon
Nat Faxon Chief
Will Forte
Will Forte Shel
Tony Hale
Tony Hale Diablo, Max
Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan Tabitha
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Animated TV Series for Children Animated TV Series for Children

Series rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
HouseBroken - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 11 episodes
 
HouseBroken - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 19 episodes
 
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