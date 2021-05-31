"Housebroken" is an animated show produced by the American television channel FOX. The main characters are anthropomorphic pets who are going through deep personal crises. For example, an aging Persian cat can't come to terms with the loss of her own beauty, a terrier is struggling with an exacerbation of obsessive-compulsive disorder, a hamster can't recover from the death of her husband, whom she ate herself, and a stray cat is tangled up in his polygamous relationships. Each of the characters becomes a participant in group psychotherapy led by a poodle named Honey.

Expand