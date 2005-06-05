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Ratings
7.9
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
In overall ranking
In the Comedy genre
In series of USA
In series of 2005
4 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Comeback
The Comeback (2005 - …)
The Comeback
18+
Comedy
Production year
2005
Country
USA
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Runtime
14 hours 30 minutes
The Comeback
trailer третьего сезона
trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Cast
Lisa Kudrow
Malin Akerman
Kellan Lutz
Lance Barber
Vanessa Marano
Damian Young
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
In the Comedy genre
In series of USA
In series of 2005
"The Comeback" season 3 new episodes release date
TBA
Season 3
Episode 7
3 May 2026
TBA
Season 3
Episode 8
10 May 2026
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
Season 1
2005,
13 episodes
Season 2
2014,
8 episodes
Season 3
2026,
8 episodes
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