Jaime Pressly

Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Line
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
