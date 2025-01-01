Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Cera
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Cera
Michael Cera
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Cera
BAFTA Awards 2009
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree