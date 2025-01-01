Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Cera Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Cera

Michael Cera
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
