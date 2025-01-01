Menu
Lindsay Lohan
Awards and nominations of Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lindsay Lohan
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Female Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
