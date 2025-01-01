Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Lindsay Lohan Awards

Awards and nominations of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007 Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Female Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
