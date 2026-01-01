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Kinoafisha
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Tim Roth
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tim Roth
Tim Roth
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Tim Roth
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Golden Camera
Nominee
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Villain
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Panorama
Winner
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