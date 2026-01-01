Menu
Awards and nominations of Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2010 Venice Film Festival 2010
Documentary
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2019 Berlin International Film Festival 2019
Panorama
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
