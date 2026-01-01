Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Casey Affleck
Awards
Awards and nominations of Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Casey Affleck
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2010
Documentary
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2019
Panorama
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
