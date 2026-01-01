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Kinoafisha Films El mal padre

El mal padre

, 2026
El mal padre
Spain

Cast

Eduard Fernández
Eduard Fernández
Adam Jezierski
Jorge Picó
Pau Márquez
Alumno
Amparo Oltra
Ginecóloga
Director Roberto Bueso
Writer Roberto Bueso, Óscar Díaz Cruz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production Misent Producciones S.L.
Also known as
El mal padre

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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