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Poster of The Dead Place
7.6
The Dead Place - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Dead Place
7.6

The Dead Place

, 2026
The Dead Place
USA / Horror
Trailers
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Poster of The Dead Place
7.6
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The Dead Place - Trailer
The Dead Place  Trailer

Synopsis

Troubled high school senior Isaac [Veliu] is plagued by visions of the dead. This causes friction in his family and makes him an outcast at school. His only friend Katharine [Graves] is obsessed with the paranormal and tries desperately to help him, but a ‘New Kid’ [Thornton] pushes him to give in to the demon trying to burrow its way inside him [Oberst]. As he is consumed by the evil feeding off the dead souls that haunt him, Katharine is the only one that stands between Isaac and his darker impulses. To satisfy the bloodlust of the demon that dwells within him.

Cast

David Howard Thornton
David Howard Thornton
The New Kid
Bill Oberst Jr.
Bill Oberst Jr.
The Entity
Suziey Block
Ruth Stecker
Eliot
Dr. Brynne
Josh Stone
Josh Stone
Ghost #1
Angel Nichole Bradford
Carla Gregory
Kelsey Livengood
Miss Briar
Andrew Laabs
Ghost #4
Andrew Laabs
Ghost #4
Lexi Graves
Katharine Linderbrook
Beatrice Boepple
Grandma Mandy
Idris Veliu
Isaac Stecker
Director Michael Pickle
Writer Michael Pickle
Composer Will Love
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 June 2026
World premiere 1 June 2026
Production Horror Show Pictures
Also known as
The Dead Place

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Dead Place - Trailer
The Dead Place Trailer
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