Troubled high school senior Isaac [Veliu] is plagued by visions of the dead. This causes friction in his family and makes him an outcast at school. His only friend Katharine [Graves] is obsessed with the paranormal and tries desperately to help him, but a ‘New Kid’ [Thornton] pushes him to give in to the demon trying to burrow its way inside him [Oberst]. As he is consumed by the evil feeding off the dead souls that haunt him, Katharine is the only one that stands between Isaac and his darker impulses. To satisfy the bloodlust of the demon that dwells within him.