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Poster of Snowdrops and Aces
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Snowdrops and Aces
7.2

Snowdrops and Aces

, 1983
Sněženky a machři
Czechoslovakia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Snowdrops and Aces
7.2

Synopsis

A quarter century after the release of the original film, this sequel brings us a drama about platonic love, life retrospective and memories. Former schoolmates meet again in the mountains and it turns out they have not changed much. Even though so many years have passed, we can still see the souls of boys and girls we know from the teenage comedy Snowdrops and Aces; kids who participated in that legendary skiing course. Its nostalgic humour gives the film a bitter-sweet touch. Thawing Out follows the lives of the main heroes during a period of great changes. How did they manage to escape the traps and what scars have they suffered? Where did they want to go, how far have they got and what is still in front of them?

Cast

Václav Kopta
Radek Prevrátil
Radoslav Brzobohatý
profesor Karda
Veronika Freimanová
profesorka Hanka
Valentina Thielová
profesorka Bozenka
Eva Jeníčková
Marika Kardová
Pavel Marek
instruktor Vláda Brtka
Jirina Jelenská
Ilona Svobodová
Michal Suchánek
Karel Mácha
Jan Antonín Duchoslav
Viky Cabadaj
Boris Halmi
Topic
Dan Sedivák
Novák
Director Karel Smyczek
Writer Radek John, Václav Erben, Ivo Pelant
Composer Zdenek John
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 1 March 1983
Release date
1 March 1983 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Snezenky a machri, Hóhányók és hóvirágok, Mot kvällen tämligen ostadigt, Schneeflöhe, Schneeglöckchen und Alleskönner, Sněženky a machři, Snowdrops and Aces

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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