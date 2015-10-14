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Killer Rack
4.1
Killer Rack
, 2015
Killer Rack
USA / Comedy, Horror, Musical / 18+
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4.1
Killer Rack
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Comedy about a woman suffering from low self esteem who gets breast enhancement surgery, unaware that her surgeon worships H.P. Lovecraft's elder gods, and the surgery is part of a diabolical plot to rule the world.
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Cast
Debbie Rochon
Dr. Thulu
Michael Thurber
Mr. Raquel
Bob Bozek
Nurse Herbie East
Brooke Lewis Bellas
Killer Rack
Tim O'Hearn
John Renna
Kim Piazza
Bill Brown
Kaelin Lamberson
Carmine Capobianco
Paul McGinnis
Tim
Lloyd Kaufman
Dr. Foin
Director
Gregory Lamberson
Writer
Paul McGinnis
Composer
Armand John Petri
,
Joe Rozler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
14 October 2015
Release date
14 October 2015
USA
R
Budget
$45,000
Production
Slaughtered Lamb Productions
Also known as
Killer Rack, Грудь-убийца
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
4.1
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Killer Rack
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