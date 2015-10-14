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Poster of Killer Rack
4.1
Killer Rack - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Killer Rack
4.1

Killer Rack

, 2015
Killer Rack
USA / Comedy, Horror, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Killer Rack
4.1
Killer Rack - Trailer
Killer Rack  Trailer

Synopsis

Comedy about a woman suffering from low self esteem who gets breast enhancement surgery, unaware that her surgeon worships H.P. Lovecraft's elder gods, and the surgery is part of a diabolical plot to rule the world.

Cast

Debbie Rochon
Dr. Thulu
Michael Thurber
Mr. Raquel
Bob Bozek
Nurse Herbie East
Brooke Lewis Bellas
Killer Rack
Tim O'Hearn
John Renna
John Renna
Kim Piazza
Bill Brown
Kaelin Lamberson
Kaelin Lamberson
Carmine Capobianco
Paul McGinnis
Tim
Lloyd Kaufman
Lloyd Kaufman
Dr. Foin
Director Gregory Lamberson
Writer Paul McGinnis
Composer Armand John Petri, Joe Rozler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 14 October 2015
Release date
14 October 2015 USA R
Budget $45,000
Production Slaughtered Lamb Productions
Also known as
Killer Rack, Грудь-убийца

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Killer Rack - Trailer
Killer Rack Trailer
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