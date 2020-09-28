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Poster of David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet - david attenborough: a life on our planet | official trailer
Kinoafisha Films David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

, 2020
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Documentary, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet - david attenborough: a life on our planet | official trailer
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet  david attenborough: a life on our planet | official trailer

Cast

David Attenborough
Director Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey
Composer Steven Price
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 28 September 2020
World premiere 28 September 2020

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet - david attenborough: a life on our planet | official trailer
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet David attenborough: a life on our planet | official trailer
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