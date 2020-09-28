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David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
, 2020
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Documentary, Drama / 18+
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David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
david attenborough: a life on our planet | official trailer
david attenborough: a life on our planet | official trailer
Cast
David Attenborough
Director
Alastair Fothergill
,
Keith Scholey
Composer
Steven Price
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
28 September 2020
World premiere
28 September 2020
Film rating
0.0
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David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
David attenborough: a life on our planet | official trailer
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