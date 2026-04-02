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Poster of Drishyam 3
Kinoafisha Films Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3

, 2026
Drishyam 3
India / Crime, Drama, Thriller
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Synopsis

Georgekutty is not just protecting his family from the world, he is protecting them from the truth, and from the burden of what binds them together. Now, as new forces begin to close in, more organized and determined than ever before, the cracks in his carefully built calm start to widen. The threat is no longer just external; it presses against his conscience, his relationships, and the fragile normalcy he has tried so hard to create. And as the walls slowly tighten around him and his family, how much more is Georgekutty willing to sacrifice.

Cast

Mohanlal
Meena
Ansiba
Esther Anil
Asha Sharath
Siddique
Director Jeethu Joseph
Writer Vinayak Sasikumar, Jeethu Joseph
Composer Anil Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 39 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
22 May 2026 Germany
21 May 2026 India
2 April 2026 UAE 18TC
21 May 2026 USA NR
Production Aashirvad Cinemas, Pen Studios, Panorama Studios
Also known as
Drishyam 3, Nhân Danh Công Lý 3

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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