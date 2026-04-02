Georgekutty is not just protecting his family from the world, he is protecting them from the truth, and from the burden of what binds them together. Now, as new forces begin to close in, more organized and determined than ever before, the cracks in his carefully built calm start to widen. The threat is no longer just external; it presses against his conscience, his relationships, and the fragile normalcy he has tried so hard to create. And as the walls slowly tighten around him and his family, how much more is Georgekutty willing to sacrifice.