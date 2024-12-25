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Poster of Shadow of Victory
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Shadow of Victory
6.8

Shadow of Victory

, 2024
Team Havnaa
Norway / Drama / 18+
Poster of Shadow of Victory
6.8

Synopsis

Follows real-life happenings of Magne Havnaa, Norway's first cruiserweight boxing champion in 1990 by defeating American Richard Pultz. His brother Erling was a top-ranked kickboxer who later participated in Norway's largest robbery.

Cast

Odin Waage
Tobias Santelmann
Tobias Santelmann
Johannes Joner
Ingrid Giæver
Ada Eide
Jacob Lohmann
Jacob Lohmann
Director Bård Breien
Writer Ravn Lanesskog, Bård Breien, Eske Troelstrup
Composer Michal Novinski, Jonatán Pastircák
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 December 2024
Release date
25 December 2024 Norway
10 July 2025 Slovakia 15
25 December 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $790,811
Production Maipo Film, PubRes, Film Kolektiv
Also known as
Havnaa, Team Havnaa

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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