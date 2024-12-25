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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Shadow of Victory
6.8
Shadow of Victory
, 2024
Team Havnaa
Norway / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
Follows real-life happenings of Magne Havnaa, Norway's first cruiserweight boxing champion in 1990 by defeating American Richard Pultz. His brother Erling was a top-ranked kickboxer who later participated in Norway's largest robbery.
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Cast
Odin Waage
Tobias Santelmann
Johannes Joner
Ingrid Giæver
Ada Eide
Jacob Lohmann
Director
Bård Breien
Writer
Ravn Lanesskog
,
Bård Breien
,
Eske Troelstrup
Composer
Michal Novinski
,
Jonatán Pastircák
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 December 2024
Release date
25 December 2024
Norway
10 July 2025
Slovakia
15
25 December 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$790,811
Production
Maipo Film, PubRes, Film Kolektiv
Also known as
Havnaa, Team Havnaa
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
15
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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