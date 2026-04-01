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Poster of KD - The Devil
KD - The Devil - official teaser
Kinoafisha Films KD - The Devil

KD - The Devil

, 2026
KD: The Devil
India / Action, Crime
Trailers
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Poster of KD - The Devil
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KD - The Devil - official teaser
KD - The Devil  official teaser

Synopsis

In the early 1970s, a petty criminal Kaali unwittingly involves himself with underworld thugs, catalyzing events beyond his control.

Cast

Dhruva Sarja
Shilpa Shetty
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt
Reeshma Nanaiah
Nora Fatehi
Sudeep
Director Prem
Writer Vijay Eshwar, Kraanti Kumar, Prem
Composer Arjun Janya, S.B shehab
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 April 2026
Release date
30 April 2026 India
30 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Production KVN Productions
Also known as
KD: The Devil, KD - The Devil

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
KD - The Devil - official teaser
KD - The Devil Official teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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