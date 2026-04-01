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KD - The Devil
KD - The Devil
, 2026
KD: The Devil
India / Action, Crime
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KD - The Devil
official teaser
official teaser
Synopsis
In the early 1970s, a petty criminal Kaali unwittingly involves himself with underworld thugs, catalyzing events beyond his control.
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Cast
Dhruva Sarja
Shilpa Shetty
Sanjay Dutt
Reeshma Nanaiah
Nora Fatehi
Sudeep
Director
Prem
Writer
Vijay Eshwar
,
Kraanti Kumar
,
Prem
Composer
Arjun Janya
,
S.B shehab
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
30 April 2026
Release date
30 April 2026
India
30 April 2026
UAE
18TC
Production
KVN Productions
Also known as
KD: The Devil, KD - The Devil
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KD - The Devil
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