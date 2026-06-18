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Poster of Уулболсун
Kinoafisha Films Уулболсун

Уулболсун

, 2026
Уулболсун
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy
Going 36
Not going 13
Poster of Уулболсун
Going 36
Not going 13

Cast

Bakbolot Konurbaev
Jyldyzbek Kaseyinov
Jyldyzbek Kaseyinov
Alisher Anarbek uulu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 June 2026
Release date
18 June 2026 Kyrgyzstan 14+

Film rating

0.0
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