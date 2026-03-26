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Poster of Last Routine
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Last Routine
6.7

Last Routine

, 2026
Last Routine
Slovakia, Czechia / Biography, Drama, Sport
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Poster of Last Routine
6.7
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Synopsis

A feature film depicting the critical 24 hours in the life of the famous Slovak figure skater Ondrej Nepela; intense and intimate personal drama of a young man, who, after years of dutiful representation of his totalitarian homeland longs to leave the golden cage of Czechoslovakia and become free. He wants to live and love without fear, that the revelation of his sexual orientation will make him a deviant and destroy everything he dedicated his life to. However, the regime strengthens its pressure on him in the moment of his highest vulnerability, using the dirtiest methods to make Ondrej conform to its cruel ultimatum.

Cast

Adam Kubala
Ondrej Nepela
Jana Nagyová
Hilda Mudra
Karel Dobrý
Gabriela Marcinková
Gabriela Marcinková
Daniel Fischer
Martin Klinčúch
Roman Luknár
Cyril Dobrý
Cyril Dobrý
Jozef Vajda
Miloslav Kráľ
Ela Lehotská
Martina Jindrová
Director Jakub Cervenka
Writer Jakub Cervenka, Nina Morgenstein
Composer Michal Novinski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovakia / Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 26 March 2026
Release date
9 April 2026 Czechia
26 March 2026 Slovakia
Budget €1,943,450
Worldwide Gross $111,910
Production B Production, Bedna Films, Ceská Televize
Also known as
Last Routine, Šampión, Nepela

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 30 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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