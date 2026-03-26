A feature film depicting the critical 24 hours in the life of the famous Slovak figure skater Ondrej Nepela; intense and intimate personal drama of a young man, who, after years of dutiful representation of his totalitarian homeland longs to leave the golden cage of Czechoslovakia and become free. He wants to live and love without fear, that the revelation of his sexual orientation will make him a deviant and destroy everything he dedicated his life to. However, the regime strengthens its pressure on him in the moment of his highest vulnerability, using the dirtiest methods to make Ondrej conform to its cruel ultimatum.