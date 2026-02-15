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Prosecution
7.5
Prosecution
, 2026
Staatsschutz
Germany / Drama, Thriller
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7.5
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Synopsis
After surviving a racist attack, state prosecutor Seyo Kim takes her own case to court – confronting both the perpetrators and a justice system that turns a blind eye to right-wing extremism.
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Cast
Chen Emilie Yan
Staatsanwältin Seyo Kim
Julia Jentsch
Anwältin Alexandra Tiedemann
Alev Irmak
Ayten Alican
Arnd Klawitter
Oberstaatsanwalt Forch
Sebastian Urzendowsky
Oberstaatsanwalt Quant
Jean Philippe Kodjo Adabra
Dr. Paolo Albasini
Kathrin Angerer
Anwältin Haas
Susanne Bredehöft
Teamleiterin
Marc Fischer
1. LKA Beamter
Markus Friedmann
Wirtschaftler
Petra Hartung
OstA'In Kessler
Alain Kappel
Emmanuel Bela
Director
Faraz Shariat
Writer
Claudia Schaefer
,
Sun-Ju Choi
,
Jee-Un Kim
Composer
Gabríel Ólafs
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
15 February 2026
Release date
27 August 2026
Germany
Production
Jünglinge Film, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), ARTE
Also known as
Staatsschutz, Prosecution, Powództwo
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes
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