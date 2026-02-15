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Poster of Prosecution
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Prosecution
7.5

Prosecution

, 2026
Staatsschutz
Germany / Drama, Thriller
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Poster of Prosecution
7.5
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Synopsis

After surviving a racist attack, state prosecutor Seyo Kim takes her own case to court – confronting both the perpetrators and a justice system that turns a blind eye to right-wing extremism.

Cast

Chen Emilie Yan
Staatsanwältin Seyo Kim
Julia Jentsch
Julia Jentsch
Anwältin Alexandra Tiedemann
Alev Irmak
Ayten Alican
Arnd Klawitter
Oberstaatsanwalt Forch
Sebastian Urzendowsky
Oberstaatsanwalt Quant
Jean Philippe Kodjo Adabra
Dr. Paolo Albasini
Kathrin Angerer
Anwältin Haas
Susanne Bredehöft
Teamleiterin
Marc Fischer
1. LKA Beamter
Markus Friedmann
Wirtschaftler
Petra Hartung
OstA'In Kessler
Alain Kappel
Emmanuel Bela
Director Faraz Shariat
Writer Claudia Schaefer, Sun-Ju Choi, Jee-Un Kim
Composer Gabríel Ólafs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 February 2026
Release date
27 August 2026 Germany
Production Jünglinge Film, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), ARTE
Also known as
Staatsschutz, Prosecution, Powództwo

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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