After graduating in London, the artist Zvezda has to return to Bulgaria to help her mother. She manages to arrange her first solo exhibition in a renowned Sofia gallery, but the dreamed opening triumph is canceled due to the Covid lock down. Zvezda decides to isolate herself in the gallery among her paintings as a living sculpture to be observed from the windows and online in a radical exhibitionism, risking her mother's health. The celebrity achieved at a time of deficient cultural events, however, comes at the expense of her humanity and values.