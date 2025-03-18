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Poster of Zvezda
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Zvezda
7.9

Zvezda

, 2025
Zvezda
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Zvezda
7.9
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Synopsis

After graduating in London, the artist Zvezda has to return to Bulgaria to help her mother. She manages to arrange her first solo exhibition in a renowned Sofia gallery, but the dreamed opening triumph is canceled due to the Covid lock down. Zvezda decides to isolate herself in the gallery among her paintings as a living sculpture to be observed from the windows and online in a radical exhibitionism, risking her mother's health. The celebrity achieved at a time of deficient cultural events, however, comes at the expense of her humanity and values.

Cast

Elena Zamyarkova
Zvezda
Irmena Chichikova
Victoria
Vassil Duev
TV presenter
Ivo Dimchev
Ivo Dimchev
Jana Yahovleva
Art critique
Mariana Krumova
mother of Zvezda
Nikolay Nikolov
Supplier
Anton Dimitrachkov
Anton
Daniel Rashev
Georgi
Director Kamen Stoyanov, Kamen Stoyanov
Writer Kamen Stoyanov, Kamen Stoyanov
Composer Ivo Dimchev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 March 2025
Release date
27 March 2026 Bulgaria B
Budget €170,000
Production MQ Pictures Ltd.
Also known as
Zvezda, Звезда

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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