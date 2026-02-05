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Aashaan
6.3
Aashaan
, 2026
Aashaan
India / Comedy, Drama
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Synopsis
Aashaan dreams of cinema until a 150-member film crew enters his life, bringing movie magic within reach. Chasing his big break, he confronts the industry's harsh realities.
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Cast
Indrans
Abin Bino
Joemon Jyothir
Anandan
Madan Gowri
Editor Anand
Bibin Perumbally
Kanakam
Naveen Payanithadam
Shobhi Thilakan
Mruthul CM
Jackson friend
Jishnu Mohan
Assistant director
Mahendran S
Son of Aashaan
Director
Johnpaul George
Writer
Johnpaul George
Composer
Johnpaul George
,
Ajeesh Anto
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
19 June 2026
World premiere
5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026
India
U/A 13+
5 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$41,060
Production
Guppy Cinemas
Also known as
Aashaan
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 4 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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