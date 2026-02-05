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Poster of Aashaan
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Aashaan
6.3

Aashaan

, 2026
Aashaan
India / Comedy, Drama
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Not going 0
Poster of Aashaan
6.3
Going 0
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Synopsis

Aashaan dreams of cinema until a 150-member film crew enters his life, bringing movie magic within reach. Chasing his big break, he confronts the industry's harsh realities.

Cast

Indrans
Abin Bino
Joemon Jyothir
Anandan
Madan Gowri
Editor Anand
Bibin Perumbally
Kanakam
Naveen Payanithadam
Shobhi Thilakan
Mruthul CM
Jackson friend
Jishnu Mohan
Assistant director
Mahendran S
Son of Aashaan
Director Johnpaul George
Writer Johnpaul George
Composer Johnpaul George, Ajeesh Anto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026 India U/A 13+
5 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $41,060
Production Guppy Cinemas
Also known as
Aashaan

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 4 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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