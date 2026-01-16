Menu
Dominykas the Horse's Journey to the Stars
1 poster
Dominykas the Horse's Journey to the Stars

Dominykas the Horse's Journey to the Stars
Synopsis

This family-friendly story about love, unity, and life's wisdom follows the brave horse Dominykas, who embarks on a cosmic odyssey in search of a magical gemstone capable of saving his beloved Rugiagele from the freezing winter cold. Visiting the Moon, Mars, Venus, and other planets, Dominykas gains new friends along the way and together they discover the power of love, friendship, and courage-qualities essential for overcoming any challenge.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 January 2026
Release date
16 January 2026 Lithuania V
Production Tauras Films
Also known as
Dominykas the Horse's Journey to the Stars, Arklio Dominiko kelione i zvaigzdes
Director
Vytautas V. Landsbergis
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

5.3
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
