This family-friendly story about love, unity, and life's wisdom follows the brave horse Dominykas, who embarks on a cosmic odyssey in search of a magical gemstone capable of saving his beloved Rugiagele from the freezing winter cold. Visiting the Moon, Mars, Venus, and other planets, Dominykas gains new friends along the way and together they discover the power of love, friendship, and courage-qualities essential for overcoming any challenge.
CountryLithuania
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year2026
World premiere16 January 2026
Release date
16 January 2026
Lithuania
V
ProductionTauras Films
Also known as
Dominykas the Horse's Journey to the Stars, Arklio Dominiko kelione i zvaigzdes