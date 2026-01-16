Menu
Poster of Un weekend criminal
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Un weekend criminal

Un weekend criminal

Un weekend criminal
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026 Moldova AP 12
16 January 2026 Romania
Worldwide Gross $367,214
Production Mixton Movie
Also known as
Un weekend criminal
Director
Cătălin Dascălu
Cast
Andreea Balan
Iuliana Beregoi
Cristian Porcari
Tzanca Uraganu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.4
Rate 14 votes
2.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
