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Poster of Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe
5.1

Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe

, 2015
Jiu ceng yao ta
China / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe
5.1

Synopsis

In 1979, a young soldier is working in China's snowcapped mountains when an explosion reveals bizarre fossils hidden deep in the mountain caverns. What they discover next will change his life and human history forever.

Cast

Mark Chao
Hu Bayi
Chen Jin
Yang's mother
Li Chen
Li Chen
Mr. Wang
Guangjie Li
Officer Han
Tiffany Tang
Weiwei
Rhydian Vaughan
Chen Dong
Deshun Wang
Deshun Wang
Anliru
Wang Qingxiang
Doctor Yang
Yao Chen
Li Feng
Fat Wang Kaixuan
Jun Wu
Lead Soldier
Director Lu Chuan
Writer Lu Chuan, Muye Zhang
Composer Jesper Kyd
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2015
Worldwide Gross $106,380,000
Production Chuan Films, Beijing Global Yoodoo Films, Beijing Happy Whale Entertainment
Also known as
Jiu ceng yao ta, Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe, 九層妖塔, Chronicles of a Ghostly Tribe, Chroniques du Royaume des Esprits, Crônicas da Tribo Fantasma, Crónicas de la tribu fantasma, Die Chroniken des Geistertempels, Ghost Blows Out: The Nine-Story Demon Tower, Gui chui deng zhi jiu ceng yao ta, I cacciatori di tesori, Ma Thổi Đèn: Chín Tầng Tháp Quỷ, Хроники призрачного племени, ドラゴン・クロニクル 妖魔塔の伝説, 九层妖塔, 鬼吹灯之九层妖塔, I cacciatori di tesori - Cronache della tribù fantasma, Девятиэтажная демоническая башня, 구층요탑 - 전설의 부활, Хроники на призрачния народ, 구층요탑: 전설의 부활

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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