In 1979, a young soldier is working in China's snowcapped mountains when an explosion reveals bizarre fossils hidden deep in the mountain caverns. What they discover next will change his life and human history forever.
ProductionChuan Films, Beijing Global Yoodoo Films, Beijing Happy Whale Entertainment
Also known as
Jiu ceng yao ta, Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe, 九層妖塔, Chronicles of a Ghostly Tribe, Chroniques du Royaume des Esprits, Crônicas da Tribo Fantasma, Crónicas de la tribu fantasma, Die Chroniken des Geistertempels, Ghost Blows Out: The Nine-Story Demon Tower, Gui chui deng zhi jiu ceng yao ta, I cacciatori di tesori, Ma Thổi Đèn: Chín Tầng Tháp Quỷ, Хроники призрачного племени, ドラゴン・クロニクル 妖魔塔の伝説, 九层妖塔, 鬼吹灯之九层妖塔, I cacciatori di tesori - Cronache della tribù fantasma, Девятиэтажная демоническая башня, 구층요탑 - 전설의 부활, Хроники на призрачния народ, 구층요탑: 전설의 부활
Film rating
5.1
Rate10 votes
5.1IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Stills
Quotes
Doctor YangThe life you choose may not persist. The death you choose may not exist.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.