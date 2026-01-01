Menu
Mark Chao
Mark Chao
Mark Chao
Mark Chao
Date of Birth
25 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Eternal Love
(2017)
7.3
Resurrection
(2025)
Tickets
6.4
Caught in the Web
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2013
2012
All
9
Films
8
TV Shows
1
Actor
9
7.3
Resurrection
Kuangye shidai
Drama, Sci-Fi
2025, China / France / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
Yin-Yang Master I
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2020, China
6.3
Saturday Fiction
Lan xin da ju yuan / Saturday Fiction
Drama, History, War
2019, China
6.3
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
Di Renjie zhi Sidatianwang
Action, Adventure, Drama
2018, China / Hong Kong
8.2
Eternal Love
Fantasy, Romantic, History
2017, China
5.1
Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe
Jiu ceng yao ta
Action, Adventure, Drama
2015, China
6.4
So Young
Zhi wo men zhong jiang shi qu de qing chun
Drama, Comedy
2013, China
6.4
Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon
Di Renjie: Shen du long wang
Action, Adventure
2013, China
6.4
Caught in the Web
Caught in the Web
Thriller, Drama
2012, China
