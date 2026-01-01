Menu
Mark Chao

Date of Birth
25 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Eternal Love 8.2
Eternal Love (2017)
Resurrection 7.3
Resurrection (2025)
Caught in the Web 6.4
Caught in the Web (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Resurrection 7.3
Resurrection Kuangye shidai
Drama, Sci-Fi 2025, China / France / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity 6.3
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity Yin-Yang Master I
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2020, China
Saturday Fiction 6.3
Saturday Fiction Lan xin da ju yuan / Saturday Fiction
Drama, History, War 2019, China
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings 6.3
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings Di Renjie zhi Sidatianwang
Action, Adventure, Drama 2018, China / Hong Kong
Eternal Love 8.2
Eternal Love
Fantasy, Romantic, History 2017, China
Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe 5.1
Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe Jiu ceng yao ta
Action, Adventure, Drama 2015, China
So Young 6.4
So Young Zhi wo men zhong jiang shi qu de qing chun
Drama, Comedy 2013, China
Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon 6.4
Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon Di Renjie: Shen du long wang
Action, Adventure 2013, China
Caught in the Web 6.4
Caught in the Web Caught in the Web
Thriller, Drama 2012, China
