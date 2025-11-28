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Poster of Love, Hate & Security
3.3
Kinoafisha Films Love, Hate & Security
3.3

Love, Hate & Security

, 2014
Love, Hate & Security
Netherlands / Action, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Love, Hate & Security
3.3

Synopsis

Giulietta Di Messina a rich sensual European aristocrat (Romina Di Lella) has an unquenchable desire to be a lounge singer against her powerful banker husband's William Windsor's (Oliver Gruber) wish. Still she rebels against him and his high society family cause she keeps control of Williams black money cash safe code. Suddenly an assassination is attempted on their lives. Miraculously Giulietta finds a gun in their car and hits two men with an onslaught of wild firing. William calls afterwards New York High level security head hunter Tony (Ralf Moeller). Tony sends his best man Nick Angelo (Damian Chapa). Upon Nicks arrival he finds himself in the middle of an intense dispute between the rich couple. He saves Giulietta's life many times during many street war battles and finally realizes it is William who has set up to kill his wife, so he may run off with his gay lover with the family fortune. Nick falls in love with Giulietta and risks his life to save her from her demise.

Cast

Romina Di Lella
Giulietta
Damian Chapa
Nick
Ralf Moeller
Ralf Moeller
Tony
Adrien Dewitte
Brice Gabillot
Captain Duvar
Oliver Gruber
William Windsor
Guillaume Gascoin
Pierre
Nalinee Singh
Dorothee
Gregory Bernat
Antoine
Marine Herubel
French Waitress
Slavisco Dufancovie
Slavca
Director Damian Chapa
Composer Romina Di Lella, Vivien Lee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2014
Production BBI Films, N1 Production UG
Also known as
Love, Hate & Security

Film rating

3.3
Rate 10 votes
3.3 IMDb
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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