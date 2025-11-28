Giulietta Di Messina a rich sensual European aristocrat (Romina Di Lella) has an unquenchable desire to be a lounge singer against her powerful banker husband's William Windsor's (Oliver Gruber) wish. Still she rebels against him and his high society family cause she keeps control of Williams black money cash safe code. Suddenly an assassination is attempted on their lives. Miraculously Giulietta finds a gun in their car and hits two men with an onslaught of wild firing. William calls afterwards New York High level security head hunter Tony (Ralf Moeller). Tony sends his best man Nick Angelo (Damian Chapa). Upon Nicks arrival he finds himself in the middle of an intense dispute between the rich couple. He saves Giulietta's life many times during many street war battles and finally realizes it is William who has set up to kill his wife, so he may run off with his gay lover with the family fortune. Nick falls in love with Giulietta and risks his life to save her from her demise.

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