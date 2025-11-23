In his most personal documentary yet, Chris Hemsworth turns the camera on his own family after his dad’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They embark on a road trip into their past, exploring the science of social connection and how it can support memory function. They revisit meaningful places and faces, capturing it all as a home movie, and reviving treasured recollections.
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember, Chris Hemsworth: Ein unvergesslicher Roadtrip, Chris Hemsworth: niezapomniana podróż, Chris Hemsworth: Sur la route des souvenirs, Chris Hemsworth: un memorabile viaggio on the road, Chris Hemsworth: Un viaje para recordar, Chris Hemsworth: Unutulmaz Bir Yolculuk, Chris Hemsworth : Sur la route des souvenirs