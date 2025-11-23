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Poster of Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
7.8

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

, 2025
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
7.8
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Synopsis

In his most personal documentary yet, Chris Hemsworth turns the camera on his own family after his dad’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They embark on a road trip into their past, exploring the science of social connection and how it can support memory function. They revisit meaningful places and faces, capturing it all as a home movie, and reviving treasured recollections.

Cast

Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
Self
Carlos Barrionuevo
Young Hank
Craig Hemsworth
Self
Leonie Hemsworth
Self
Peter Lindsay
Self
Spencer Martin
Self
Suraj Samtani
Self - UNSW Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing
Mayte Valdes
Young Lupe
Writer Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel
Composer Nainita Desai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 November 2025
World premiere 23 November 2025
Production Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures, Wild State
Also known as
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember, Chris Hemsworth: Ein unvergesslicher Roadtrip, Chris Hemsworth: niezapomniana podróż, Chris Hemsworth: Sur la route des souvenirs, Chris Hemsworth: un memorabile viaggio on the road, Chris Hemsworth: Un viaje para recordar, Chris Hemsworth: Unutulmaz Bir Yolculuk, Chris Hemsworth : Sur la route des souvenirs

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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