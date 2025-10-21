Menu
Poster of Strange Harvest
1 poster
Strange Harvest

Strange Harvest

Strange Harvest 18+
Synopsis

Detectives are thrust into a chilling hunt for “Mr. Shiny”—a sadistic serial killer from the past whose return marks the beginning of a new wave of grotesque, otherworldly crimes tied to a dark cosmic force.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 October 2025
World premiere 21 October 2025
Worldwide Gross $391,173
Production Adorable Damage, Pathogen Pictures
Also known as
Strange Harvest, Странный урожай
Director
Stuart Ortiz
Cast
Peter Zizzo
Andrew Lauer
Roy Abramsohn
Roy Abramsohn
Brandon Christensen
Brandon Christensen
Terri Apple
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
