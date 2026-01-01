Alexandre Heboyan

Menu
Occupation
Director, Actor
Popular Films
6.8
Mune: Guardian of the Moon
(2015)
0.0
Asterix - The Kingdom of Nubia
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Year
All
2026
2015
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Asterix - The Kingdom of Nubia
Astérix et le Royaume de Nubie
Animation
2026, France
6.8
Mune: Guardian of the Moon
Mune
Animation
2015, France
Watch trailer
