Su-yeon, a cellist in an orchestra led by her fiancé and conductor Sung-jin, disappears one day, leaving behind only a video recording. Sung-jin is devastated over the loss of Su-yeon, but feels a strong attraction to Mi-ju, a cellist who fills in for his fiancée. Then one rainy night, Sung-jin and Mi-ju get swept away by their mutual desires for each other and commit an unforgivable act at Su-yeon’s house. Meanwhile, Su-yeon, who is thought to have gone missing, remains trapped in a secret room inside her house, and watches the naked truth unravel before her.
CountrySouth Korea
Runtime1 hour 55 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere16 September 2025
World premiere16 September 2025
Worldwide Gross$6,512,054
ProductionStudio & New
Also known as
Hidden Face, Gizli Yüz, hi-deun pe-i-seu, Скрытое лицо, 破。鏡。慾, 窺鏡