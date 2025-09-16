Menu
Hidden Face

Hidden Face 18+
Synopsis

Su-yeon, a cellist in an orchestra led by her fiancé and conductor Sung-jin, disappears one day, leaving behind only a video recording. Sung-jin is devastated over the loss of Su-yeon, but feels a strong attraction to Mi-ju, a cellist who fills in for his fiancée. Then one rainy night, Sung-jin and Mi-ju get swept away by their mutual desires for each other and commit an unforgivable act at Su-yeon’s house. Meanwhile, Su-yeon, who is thought to have gone missing, remains trapped in a secret room inside her house, and watches the naked truth unravel before her.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 September 2025
World premiere 16 September 2025
Worldwide Gross $6,512,054
Production Studio & New
Also known as
Hidden Face, Gizli Yüz, hi-deun pe-i-seu, Скрытое лицо, 破。鏡。慾, 窺鏡
Director
Kim De-u
Cast
Song Seung-heon
Jo Yeo-jeong
Park Seong-geun
Byeon Joong-hee
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
